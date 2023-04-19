Rangers boss Mick Beale has predicted QPR will stay up and revealed he still follows his former club's fortunes but his comments have not been well received by the Loftus Road faithful.

Beale was appointed as the R's new head coach in the summer after Mark Warburton's exit and made a phenomenal start to life in W12, with the west Londoners emerging as early play-off contenders, but left to take charge at Ibrox in November.

The 42-year-old had been Steven Gerrard's assistant at Rangers previously but supporters of the Championship club were angered as his decision came just weeks after pledging his commitment to them.

Mick Beale's QPR relegation claim

The R's have dropped like a stone since, changing manager twice, and are under serious threat of being relegated to League One this season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Beale has backed this former club to stay up and revealed that he still keeps tabs on them.

He said: "I follow every game, I try to watch every game back and support the lads from afar. It's been a difficult few months. Unfortunately, since I left it hasn't worked out with Neil Critchley, whose a close friend, and now Gareth's gone in and we know what Gareth can give a group in terms of his energy and his passion and his experience.

"They've had horrific injury problems back to even my time there, which has really held the group back, but I think with the home games they've got and the crowd at Loftus Road and the atmosphere they can create, I think they'll be ok.

"I think that then gives Gareth the summer to really mould the squad in his way."

Beale's comments have certainly caught the attention of R's fans on Twitter. The majority are still fuming at the former boss...

But there are a few that think it could help the side turn fortunes around...