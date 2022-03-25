How Coventry City’s record after 38 games in 2021/22 compares to last season

Coventry City have been one of the surprise packages of this Championship season to keep their names in the play-off race for such a long time.

The Sky Blues were tipped by many for a relegation battle at the start of the season, as was the case for the vast majority of 2020/21, but having finally returned to the CBS Arena, it was abundantly clear from early on in the campaign that they were looking at a much more comfortable season.

The most memorable game of the season so far was probably their 4-1 win over Fulham at the CBS Arena on 2nd October.

The Sky Blues went off like a bullet on their home patch this term and even, now comfortable league leaders, the Cottagers could not handle Ian Maatsen, Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres at the top of the pitch.

To put the success of this season into perspective we have taken a look at the state of play with Coventry, after 38 games had been played last season…

In 2020/21 after 38 games had been played, the Sky Blues were one point above the bottom three, in 21st, and would have been inside it if it was not for the six point deduction that Sheffield Wednesday suffered last term.

This season, the Sky Blues are 27 points clear of the drop with eight games remaining and sit ten places higher in the table, in 11th.

Last season, Coventry had scored just 32 and conceded 51 with a goal difference of -19 at this stage, now they have scored 49, let in 46 and boast a positive goal difference of 3.

Mark Robins’ men also have 16 more points than last season’s 38-game tally, winning 15 compared to just nine, and losing only 13 compared to 17 in their debut season back in the second tier.

It may come as a disappointment to some that the Sky Blues have gradually fallen away from the play-off places after a very promising beginning to the campaign, but it is clear that the groundwork is there for them to use this season as a springboard to improve once again in 2022/23.