After a miserable 15-year spell under controversial owners Sisu, there was much relief when Doug King became Coventry City's owner in January 2023.

Sisu's spell with the Sky Blues had seen them become a circus, dropping down to League Two after minimal investment in the playing squad, and twice becoming homeless, having to ground share away from the city with the likes of Northampton Town and Birmingham City.

When King took over at the start of last year, it felt like a fresh start for the club, and he's certainly been happy to spend big on transfer fees, with the likes of Haji Wright costing a club record £7.7million last summer.

Of course, the club had big money thanks to the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer, but it was still a sign of intent that King was happy to reinvest some of that instead of tucking it away.

King has an estimated net worth of about $400m, and in this article we'll take a look at just how the Sky Blues owner made his fortune.

Doug King made his fortune through multiple businesses

The businessman is the CEO of Stratford-upon-Avon-based company Yelo Enterprises, a sustainable farming organisation, and is claimed to be at the forefront of the UK food and agricultural industry, but that's not the only business he has.

King co-founded and is the majority owner of RCMA Capital LLP, showing his status as a businessman, and it's clear that he's a man who knows what he's doing when it comes to running a business which will be a relief to Coventry City supporters.

He graduated with a degree in Mathematical Engineering from Loughborough University and started his career with food company Cargill, where he worked his way up through the ranks.

After 10 years, he left to become head of global petroleum trading for Crown Resources, as well as an energy marketing consultant. He founded Aisling Analytics in 2004 along with business partner Michael Coleman.

RCMA Capital LLP oversees investments of over $400 million, while Yelo Enterprises has recently invested more than £70 million in the construction of a state-of-the-art oilseed processing facility in order to generate renewable energy, showing that King is indeed a very wealthy man with his businesses having some significant funds behind them.

King has proved a significant upgrade on Sisu at the Sky Blues so far, and supporters will be hoping that he can lead them back to the Premier League in the near future.

Doug King has shown he's willing to back Coventry City in the transfer market

There's no getting away from the fact that it's been a bitterly disappointing start to the season for Mark Robins' side, especially when he was backed in the transfer market by King.

It's clear that when Coventry make big money signings like Ellis Simms, Haji Wright or Jack Rudoni, King is happy to fork out on young players in the hope that they could potentially provide a return on investment in the future.

Coventry City's senior 2024 summer signings Player Club signed from Raphael Macarthur FC Luis Binks Bologna Jack Rudoni Huddersfield Town Oliver Dovin Hammarby IF Brandon Thomas-Asante West Brom Norman Bassette Caen

Again, it shows his businessman traits that while he's happy to invest, he wants to see a return on that investment, whether that is by firing the Sky Blues to the Premier League or by selling them for a profit in the future.

After a bright start to his reign which saw Coventry reach the play-off final in 2023 before reaching the FA Cup semi-final last season, King has come to expect success, and he'll be desperately hoping that Robins can turn things around and take the club up the league table.