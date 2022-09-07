How Coventry City’s average home attendance compares to the rest of the Championship this season

Coventry City have had a very disrupted start to their 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Owing to the condition of the pitch at the CBS Arena, the Sky Blues were forced to postpone a number of their early home matches this season, leaving them having played just five matches at this stage.

Mark Robins’ side finally returned home for their tie against Preston North End on the 31st of August and you hope that the club, for the sake of their fans, will continue being able to play on the surface.

Having said that, with home support playing a big factor in matches, we thought we’d take a look at each Championship club’s average attendance so far this season, as per Transfermarkt.

Below, we’ve looked at Coventry City’s numbers from the campaign, and lo0ked at where they stack up in the division.

Average attendance

Now, obviously when writing this article in reference to Coventry, the club have played at home just once this season, meaning this isn’t an average as such, but it is the best data we have until further home matches are played.

For the club’s clash against Preston North End, as per Transfermarkt, Coventry City’s attendance was 18,913.

That accounts for exactly 58% if the CBS Arena’s 32,609 capacity.

As an average, that attendance would place Coventry 11th in the attendance charts, slightly above Hull City (17,190) and just behind Huddersfield Town (18,929).

The Sky Blues’ home attendance number is almost double the average of the Championship’s lowest average attendance, Luton Town, who have averaged 9,857 fans per match so far.

In fairness to the Hatters, that is 96.4% of their 10,226 capacity.

Meanwhile, Coventry’s number, and in fairness everybody else in the Championship, are way off Sunderland, who have averaged a magnificent 37,926 fans per match in the Championship so far this season.

All things considered, then, a brilliant effort from Sky Blues fans so far this season.