How Coventry City can have the perfect summer transfer window in 7 steps

Coventry City‘s return to the Championship in 2020 has gone better than expected, with the Sky Blues consolidating themselves in the second tier in their first season back.

A 16th-placed finish was then followed in the 2021-22 campaign by a play-off push, but ultimately Mark Robins’ side fell short of that and ended up in 12th position after 46 games.

There was never a dull moment as a Cov fan this past season though, with a lot of late goals scored and some exciting attacking players plying their trade for the club.

Callum O’Hare continued to flourish, Viktor Gyokeres got amongst the goals following last season’s largely fruitless loan stint, and the experienced part of the team which included Kyle McFadzean continued to prove the doubters wrong.

Robins will go into the summer transfer window hoping to build on what he already has, but there could be interest in current players that could derail all plans.

Let’s look at seven ways the Sky Blues could have the perfect transfer window this coming summer.