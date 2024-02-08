With Coventry City and Leicester City both competing in the Championship this season, hostilities have been renewed between the Midlands pair after a long absence.

The Sky Blues came desperately close to replacing Leicester in the top flight but were beaten in the play-off final on penalties by Luton Town in May last year.

Despite a difficult start to the season which saw Mark Robins’ outfit languishing towards the bottom end of the Championship, Coventry are now firmly in the race for a spot in the play-offs, with the timely return of playmaker Callum O’Hare contributing to their rise up the table.

Meanwhile, Leicester City appear to be cruising towards promotion back to the Premier League under Enzo Maresca, with the depth and quality of the Foxes squad proving too much to handle for the rest of the division.

The opening day of the new campaign saw the Foxes host the Sky Blues for the first M69 derby in the second-tier since March 2012.

Coventry were narrowly beaten by a showing of quality from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, whose two goals in 10 second half minutes cancelled out Kyle McFadzean’s opener.

In the reverse fixture at the CBS Arena in January, Coventry would get revenge on their bitter rivals, inflicting only Leicester’s fourth defeat of the campaign.

Dewsbury-Hall opened the scoring from the penalty spot but Abdul Fatawu received a red card for the Foxes just minutes later, and Coventry took control with the numerical advantage.

O’Hare would go on to net a brace in the victory, while Milan van Ewijk netted only his second goal of the season to provide a memorable day for the Sky Blues faithful.

As both sides chase the end goal of promotion back to the top flight, Football League World compares the average attendance this season between the two clubs.

Coventry City’s average attendance this season

According to Transfermarkt, Coventry’s average attendance at the CBS Arena this season is 25,043 from 15 Championship matches.

The maximum capacity of the Sky Blues’ stadium is 32,609 spectators, meaning Coventry have sold out 76.8% of their overall capacity so far this campaign.

Coventry’s average attendance ranks ninth out of the 24 second-tier sides, with 375,650 combined supporters backing the side at home over the course of the season.

Leicester City’s average attendance this season

As per Transfermarkt, Leicester boast an average attendance of 30,966 at the King Power Stadium, which is 5,953 more than their local rivals.

The full capacity of the ground holds 32,273 spectators, meaning over the course of 15 Championship home matches so far this term, the Foxes have sold 96% of their full allocation, significantly more than what Coventry have managed to achieve in that time.

Over the course of the season, 464,484 combined Leicester supporters have backed the team in the East Midlands, which ranks them third overall in the Championship. It is just short of 100,000 more fans than Coventry.

It is hardly surprising to see Leicester have a larger fanbase than the Sky Blues thanks to their success over recent years in the Premier League, which included lifting the top flight crown back in 2016.

It has also helped that the Foxes have managed to keep the core group of their squad together this term despite relegation, with a lot of quality still possessed in each position.

The talent of the team has seen them score a significant number of goals, which has entertained the crowd and attracted supporters back to the stadium each week. The Leicester faithful will be delighted to see the club being successful most weeks and on the verge of returning to the big time at the first time of asking.