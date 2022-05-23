How Charlton Athletic can have the perfect summer transfer window in 7 steps

Charlton Athletic are heading towards a very important summer transfer window to ensure they do not underachieve as much as they did in 2021/22.

The Addicks finished 13th in League One, and even had to deal with some relegation anxiety at the beginning of the campaign.

Waiting until the last minute to assemble a squad capable of competing in a 46-game season was a huge mistake, that directly led to Nigel Adkins struggling in the dugout and the team underperforming on the pitch.

With Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town looking menacing from outside the play-off places in the second half of the season, the top end of the third tier could be just as competitive next season and right now, the Addicks are way off the pace if they want to compete for a top six spot.

Here, we have taken a look at how Charlton can have the perfect summer window in seven steps…