Carlos Corberan made the jump from West Brom to Valencia at the end of 2024 amid the team’s push for a play-off place.

The Spaniard moved right before the January transfer window opened, with the top flight club struggling in La Liga.

Valencia were in the relegation zone when the 41-year-old took charge, sitting 19th in the standings with just 12 points from 17 games played.

The club have been in the top flight of Spanish football since 1987, and have spent just one year outside that division since 1931, so relegation would be a massive deal.

Here we take a look at how Corberan has fared since making the move away from the Hawthorns right around Christmas…

Carlos Corberan’s Valencia record

Corberan lost his first game in charge back in January, a 2-1 defeat to European champions Real Madrid.

His first league victory came at the third time of asking, with the team earning a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad after drawing 1-1 with Sevilla.

But a 7-1 defeat to Barcelona in their very next game brought the new manager back down to Earth with a bang, with the Catalan club also eliminating them from the Copa Del Rey with another emphatic scoreline of 5-0.

Carlos Corberan's Valencia record - as of March 19th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 14 6 4 4 42.86

However, the heavy league defeat to Hansi Flick’s side was followed with two wins and a draw in La Liga, which played a key role in lifting the club out of the relegation zone.

In fact, Corberan’s side have lost just once in the league since the 7-1 loss in January, earning a total of 12 points from a possible 21 to move up to 16th in the table going into the March international break.

The point earned in their most recent clash against Girona is the difference between them and 18th place Leganes.

Valencia are far from clear of the danger of relegation, but the early signs from Corberan’s reign are showing that he could be the right man to bring them forward again.

West Brom’s record without Corberan

West Brom appointed Tony Mowbray in place of Corberan, with the team in the mix for a top six finish when the veteran coach was hired in January.

The Baggies remain in contention for a play-off place going into the March international break, with Albion occupying sixth in the table.

West Brom have eight games left to secure a second consecutive top six finish, with Corberan having guided the club to fifth last season.

Related Exclusive: David Prutton makes Tom Fellows, West Brom exit claim as Everton plot deal Speaking exclusively with FLW, Prutton has been speaking on Fellows' Albion future amid increasing talk of a Toffees switch.

Taking a league table from Corberan’s departure to this March international break, the Midlands outfit would actually be 11th, albeit with a game fewer played than some of their rivals.

West Brom have played 16 times since the 41-year-old made the switch to Valencia, winning five and earning a total of just 22 points.

The likes of Coventry City and Bristol City have earned 30 and 35 points in the same period, respectively.

Mowbray will be hoping that his side can hold onto their sixth place finish when they return at the end of the month, but it’s clear this level of form wouldn’t be good enough for a play-off place, while Valencia look like they might just be able to do enough to avoid relegation from La Liga.