How Cardiff City’s average home attendance compares to the rest of the Championship this season

It is an exciting time to be a Cardiff City supporter after the Bluebirds rebuilt the bulk of their squad in the summer transfer window.

Cardiff have a very promising crop of younger players in their ranks at the moment as they continue to transition into Steve Morison’s more aesthetically pleasing style of play.

That said, it has been a tough start to the campaign, showing their true potential in patches but are sitting 22nd with two wins, two draws and four losses from their opening octet.

Here, we have taken a look at how Cardiff’s average home attendance compares to the rest of the Championship so far this season…

The Bluebirds rank 15th in the second tier by average attendance and will be slightly disappointed to be sat behind the likes of Swansea City, 14th, and Bristol City, 6th, but it is still early days.

From four home games so far, Cardiff’s average attendance is 15,997 according to Transfermarkt.

This is arguably the first season since the club’s drop to the Championship in 2018/19, when the Bluebirds have not been actively targeting a push for promotion, and even though they have some exciting prospects in their side, that change of ambition may have deterred some supporters.

18,869 was the average over the course of last season as the Steve Morison era begun following a desperately poor start with Mick McCarthy at the helm.

Another thing that may have caused the dip in attendances could be the lack of a Championship household name in the striker position.

The Bluebirds started the season with Max Watters and Kion Etete as their two main options in the number nine position, and the four games at the Cardiff City Stadium so far took place before the arrival of Callum Robinson on deadline day.

With the club inside the relegation zone having scored just four goals from their first eight in the league, it will be interesting to monitor how the supporter base reacts for the visit of Hull City on Saturday.