How Cardiff City’s average attendance this season compares to recent seasons

It has been a rather strange campaign for Cardiff City this season, with the Bluebirds managing to escape the pull of a relegation battle and have certainly made progress under Steve Morison.

Unfortunately for the Bluebirds, they have now lost their last three Championship matches, however, Morison has certainly brought positivity back to South Wales during his time at the club thus far.

Expectations levels will naturally rise again next season, with South Wales certainly being an ambitious part of the UK when it comes to its Championship football teams, and rightly so.

Whilst we wait and see if the Bluebirds can finish the campaign strongly to best prepare themselves for what is to come next year, we take a look at the average attendances at the Cardiff City Stadium and compare them to recent seasons using Football Web Pages.

So far this season, Cardiff have averaged an attendance of 18,748 in their South Wales home, which is of course higher than the previous campaign with Covid-19 preventing fans from attending stadia.

The season prior, the figure stood at 22,822, with the impact of the pandemic likely to have played a big part in people’s lifestyle choices.

During the 2018/19 campaign, Cardiff’s average attendance stood at 31,407, with the Bluebirds in the Premier League, which ranked as the 11th highest in England’s top-flight.

In the 2017/18 season, the year that Cardiff won promotion back to the Premier League, Cardiff’s average attendance stood at 20,952, which was the 13th-highest in the second-tier that year.

Whilst it is clear to see that attendances have slightly dropped this season, Covid-19, and its associated impacts have perhaps played a large part in that, with people’s situations up and down the country completely changing over the last couple of years.