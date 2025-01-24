Cardiff City winger Ollie Tanner has earned shock reported interest from both Leicester City and Southampton along with Championship title-chasing duo Burnley and Leeds United - and the Bluebirds must adopt a bullish stance should any of that quartet decide to lodge an advance.

Both incomings and outgoings are expected at the Cardiff City Stadium during the remainder of the month, with Omer Riza bidding to bolster his squad with the requisite additions to ensure Championship survival this season while moving on those who do not figure in his immediate or long-term thinking.

Cardiff, who are 20th in the Championship but have enjoyed a mini-resurgence as of late courtesy of a seven-match unbeaten streak across the turn of the year, may not have been anticipating any potential challenges in player retention this month. However, they could now face exactly that, with a host of sides lining up a shock potential switch for Tanner.

Southampton, Leicester, Burnley, Leeds United's transfer interest in Cardiff City's Ollie Tanner

According to a report published by Football Insider on Thursday afternoon, Leicester, Southampton, Burnley and Leeds are all looking into deals for Tanner, who has transitioned into a first-team regular with the Bluebirds this term.

It’s not yet clear what sort of fee would be required in order to prize Tanner away, although Cardiff will have significant bargaining power as the 22-year-old is under contract until 2027 after penning a three-year extension little over twelve months ago.

The report adds that City are reluctant to lose Tanner, who is held in a strong regard at the club - and little wonder. The forward has put in a string of dazzling displays on both the left and right flanks this term and his form and versatility are said to have attracted interest.

Tanner joined Cardiff from non-league outfit Lewes FC in the summer of 2022, with the Bluebirds completing a reported bargain switch worth just £50,000 to swipe the rising talent under the noses of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The ex-Arsenal and Bromley youth prospect endured a challenging debut campaign with the club, having struggled to get a look-in before undergoing a brief and ill-fated loan stint at National League side York City in the second-half of the 2022/23 term.

Ollie Tanner's 24/25 Championship stats for Cardiff City via FotMob, as of January 23 Appearances 23 Starts 14 Goals 2 xG 2.74 Assists 2 Chances created 12 Successful dribbles 21 Tackles won 25 Successful tackle percentage 65.8% Duels won 85

But he was given a chance in the first-team under Erol Bulut last season and has not looked back since. Tanner made 40 appearances in 2023/24 - albeit many from the bench - and has been a regular starter in the Championship this time around, returning two goals and three assists from 25 matches across all competitions.

Cardiff must not sell Ollie Tanner amid Southampton, Leicester, Burnley and Leeds United transfer interest

There’s little denying all four sides possess the final muscle, along with sheer pulling power, to lodge offers which would test the resolve of the player and club in question.

Nonetheless, a departure should not be sanctioned at this point in time for Tanner who, at 22, still has so much to offer and is one of Cardiff’s few real, long-term financial assets with considerable potential resale value further down the line.

They could quite well make a profit on Tanner anytime they fit, of course, considering just how little the winger set them back two-and-a-half years ago, but there is a school of thought that the best is still very much yet to come and Cardiff should be looking to reap all the rewards of that potential.

Tanner is yet to reach his potential, truth be told, which is more a compliment to the wide-man than anything else.

Potential, however, is not the sole reason why Cardiff should retain his services, as he’s also a key part of the current side and brings a unique profile to the table in terms of what’s offered by the alternative wide options at the club and would have to be replaced in a window where at least one, if not two new wingers are already required

Quite arguably, Tanner is the only winger at Riza’s disposal who combines real, serious speed and directness with quality in one-v-one situations, with his energetic and confident front-footed running giving many a Championship full-back a torrid time - though perhaps none more so than Swansea City’s Josh Tymon - over the last 18 months.

Encouragingly, he's also excellent out of possession and likes to track back and engage in duels, often offering support to Callum O'Dowda at left back. That too must be convincing clubs higher up the footballing pyramid, one could imagine.

Tanner’s final ball remains a work in progress, as evidenced by his output at first-team level. The Bluebirds winger has impressive ball-striking ability and thrives when cutting inside but can still fall short when it comes to getting deliveries into the area - though plenty of time remains to refine the rougher edges of his game, of course.

While Cardiff supporters were understandably somewhat surprised to learn of reported interest from two Premier League outfits along with two very much in the running to automatically ascend to the top-flight, there’s an argument to suggest Tanner could be a shrewd long-term investment for one of those sides as they look to steadily tap into his potential.

That could well offer some food for thought as far as Tanner is concerned, although continuing to play regular first-team football does feel best for his development right now.

Cardiff, meanwhile, clearly are not intent on sanctioning a sale and must retain that stance if the likes of Leeds and Southampton amplify their admiration with official bids - Tanner is too integral in the present, and has too much potential for the future, to be allowed to leave the Welsh capital just yet.