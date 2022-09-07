How Burnley’s average home attendance compares to the rest of the Championship this season

The Championship may be the most competitive it’s ever been now.

There are some massive clubs in the league who have big fan bases and plenty of history.

After a poor season last year, Burnley suffered relegation down to the Championship, however they are one of the favourites for promotion back to the Premier League this season.

There are a number of big grounds in this league and with big fan bases too, they can be intimidating places to go to.

Burnley have been in good form anyway this season although Turf Moor must be a place of confidence for the side as they remain undefeated at home this season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at how Burnley’s average home attendance this season compares with the rest of the Championship, according to Transfermarkt.

Although you may expect to see Burnley sat near the top of the table, it’s worth remembering that following relegation attendances do usually decrease.

However, Burnley sit ninth in the table with an average attendance of 19,486 so far this season.

This is a respectable figure given Turf Moor has a capacity of 21,994.

Sat above the Clarets from first to eighth are Sunderland, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, West Brom, Bristol City, Stoke City and Watford.

There are some bigger clubs up there that you expect to see however the likes of Bristol City, Stoke and to some extent West Brom do come as more of a surprise.

When you look at the fact Burnley’s average is only 2508 below their capacity whilst Bristol City’s average attendance is nearly 7000 under their capacity and Stoke’s nearly 10,000, it does put Burnley’s support into context.

What’s more, no one above Burnley in the average attendance table has a smaller stadium capacity than Turf Moor does showing there is only limited space for them to move further up the rankings.

What’s interesting about Burnley is that, as it stands, their average attendance this season is higher than it was in the Premier League last year with that being 19,317.

This therefore shows the impact that success has on bringing crowds in and in turn helps the momentum build to become a fortress.

Burnley have limited space that they can move up the rankings in terms of attendances this season given their smaller capacity in comparison to other sides.

However, if their success on the pitch continues then we will no doubt see more fans come out to Turf Moor and back Vincent Kompany’s side.