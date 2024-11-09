For a Burnley FC side who've just spent a season in the Premier League, dropping into the Championship was always likely to see them have one of the larger wage bills in the division.

That's certainly the case for the Clarets, who Capology estimate have the second-highest wage bill in the league behind Leeds United, with Burnley's weekly wage bill coming in at an estimated £596,000.

With such a hefty chunk of money going on player wages, it's perhaps little surprise to see Burnley mixing it at the top end of the table, but given their wage bill is the second-largest, fans of the East Lancashire club would be forgiven for expecting a little more of their side this season.

The Clarets also have somewhat of an inflated squad, which goes some way to explaining why their wage bill is eye-wateringly large in comparison with some other clubs in the division.

With ambitions of getting back to the top-flight too, some of the players they've recruited have come on big wages, as per the estimates of Capology, who suggest that one of the Clarets summer recruits is earning a whopping £35,000 a week!

How does Burnley FC's wage bill compare to their promotion rivals?

Sheffield United and Luton came down alongside Burnley last season, but they've got a substantially lower wage bill than the Clarets according to Capology's estimate.

The Blades are believed to have a weekly wage budget of £439,000, while Luton's is slightly lower still at £424,500.

Biggest Championship wage bills (Capology) Leeds United £708,000 Burnley £596,000 West Brom £441,500 Sheffield United £439,000 Luton Town £424,500 Norwich City £417,500

There is the added caveat of course that Burnley spent bigger last summer than those two sides, so the players they recruited would likely have been on more money, and still will be even after relegation wage cuts.

There's an even greater disparity between some of their promotion rivals, with Burnley's wage bill believed to be over twice as big as Sunderland's.

If there was ever a statistic to show money doesn't mean everything in football, then Burnley probably are that statistic at the moment.

They've faced each of the four clubs who Capology report have the smallest wage bills in the Championship, but have won just two of them.

One of those wins was against Portsmouth, whose wage bill is less than four times the size of Burnley's!

Who are Burnley FC's top-earning players?

The usual suspects are near the top of the list at Burnley - the experienced pros like Jay Rodriguez, Josh Brownhill and Josh Cullen, who Capology estimate earn £125,000 a week between them.

But one surprise name near the top of the list is Nathan Redmond, who is estimated to be scooping up £35,000 a week at Turf Moor, which seems barmy for a man who has played just 300 minutes for the club.

Summer recruit Joe Worrall is estimated to be taking home an equal amount, and he's also spent most of the season sidelined so far.

At the other end of the spectrum, there are some surprisingly low earners too, according to Capology.

Jordan Beyer - another injured party - is reportedly the lowest earner on the Turf Moor books at just £3,000 per week, although most Burnley fans would argue that when fully fit he's one of thier best defenders, and this figure is highly unlikely to be anywhere near his actual earnings.

Other notable names at the foot of the list are Bashir Humphreys, CJ Egan-Riley and Andreas Hountondji, all of whom have been first team regulars of late.