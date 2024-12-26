The January transfer window should be all about incomings for Burnley, who will be keen to bolster their squad ahead of the run in, but that probably won't be the case.

Question marks remain over the futures of several of their stars, with many attracting top-flight interest, which makes it seem likely they're going to have to field off bids at some point in the window.

The Clarets are in a strong position in the league where an instant return to the Premier League is a very real possibility, but it's ar from assured, which plants a seed of doubt in players' heads.

Scott Parker will certainly have his work cut out to keep hold of some of his prized assets in the coming weeks, but his hand could also be forced to move some of them on if he wants to bring in recruits of his own.

It's no secret that relegation was crippling financially for Burnley, whose summer fire sale saw almost an entire squad depart, and while that brought it a generous amount of money, the fact it wasn't all reinvested shows that bridging the financial gap was Alan Pace's primary aim.

He may have to dig deep in January to back Parker in his quest to take Burnley back to the Premier League, and he could offload these two stars to help cushion the blow on the wage bill.

Luca Koleosho

It seems unthinkable to suggest that offloading Luca Koleosho would be high on Burnley's January agenda after the battle they had in the summer to retain his services, but after a string of poor performances, that's the position they now find themselves in.

Estimated to be earning £20,000 a week, according to Capology, Koleosho's departure would certainly free up a nice chunk of money to invest elsewhere for Burnley, or even simply to bring in a Premier League loan player who could make a bigger impact than he has this term.

The Clarets were believed to be holding out for £40m for Koleosho in the summer, and although fetching that sort of fee now seems a pipe dream, his departure would still raise a healthy fee.

Luca Koleosho Premier League stats 23/24 (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 15 1 1

The 20-year-old penned a new deal at Turf Moor earlier this season which keeps him there until 2029, so any move would not only raise a sizeable fee, but also free up a nice chunk of money on the wage bill.

Mike Tresor

The name on every Burnley fan's lips coming up to the January is Mike Tresor, who seems to have made it fairly clear that his future lies away from Turf Moor.

Like Koleosho, Tresor is estimated to be scooping £20,000 per week by Capology - money that is currently just going to waste as he's been an absentee for the lion's share of this season.

Most Clarets fans would be delighted to see his wages scrubbed off the books and that money reinvested elsewhere, but moving him on will likely see Burnley take a huge financial hit.

Making his loan deal permanent for a fee in the region of £16m, after a mysterious injury has kept him sidelined for most of this season, it's unlikely the Clarets will be able to recoup anywhere near that kind of fee in January.

Simply getting his wages off the books would be a win for the club to bring an end to a disastrous transfer saga.