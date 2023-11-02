Highlights Young Sunderland player Jobe Bellingham is impressing with his performances and consistency so far this season, earning praise from both his manager and England Under-19s.

With an 86% pass completion rate and a solid rating per game, Bellingham has already made strides towards reaching the heights of his famous brother, Jude.

Bellingham's physicality, technical ability, and maturity at just 18 years old make him a promising player who could have a key role in Sunderland's promotion push and potentially reach the big leagues like his brother.

Sunderland are enjoying a decent start to the campaign as they look for a return to the Premier League.

They find themselves within touching distance of the play-offs, sitting just one point off the top six.

Within their squad however they have a young gem who could be inspired to hit the heights of his famous brother.

Jobe Bellingham will have certainly seen the news that brother Jude won the Koppa Trophy at this years Ballon d'Or awards in France.

Whilst Jude celebrates his success on the pitch and uses to sustain his quality, could this also be a stepping stone for younger brother Jobe?

How has Jobe started the season?

The youngest Bellingham has enjoyed his start to the campaign and impressed those taking to the seats at the Stadium of Light

He has featured in every game for the Black Cats so far this season and has earned his place as a regular in the North East.

Many thought that Jobe would take a while to settle into to his role at Sunderland and that he would be a bit-part role but have been impressed with how quickly he has settled in.

No more so than Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray who has been full of praise for Jobe and is proud of the way he conducts himself in training and his work ethic.

He has also made numerous appearances for England Under-19s whilst on international duty where he has earned praise from those watching.

According to whoscored.com, So far across the season, Jobe has an 86% pass completion rate and averages 6.70 rating a game which is not bad going for the young man as he continues to shine and show his talent.

Jobe Bellingham stats. as per Transfermarket Competitions Appearances Goals Assists Championship 14 2 1 EFL cup 1 0 0 Stats taken as of 1st November

With a full season of playing under his belt, unless he gets injured, Jobe will have already made strides towards following in the footsteps of his brother.

t also puts himself out there more for scouts and managers of clubs to pay attention to him.

What does Jobe need to do to reach the heights of his brother?

It's all down to consistency for Jobe to make that next step to follow in those footsteps of his brother.

Unless something catastrophic happens where he gets injured, as mentioned, Jobe is key part of Sunderland's team and should play every game.

With his stats that he has shown, he is already on the trajectory to unlock his potential but it's about being consistent.

Along with his stats, he does also boast great physicality, great technical ability and maturity and all for a man who is just 18.

He can certainly use his brother success to his advantage and use it to propel himself in an upwards fashion.

The youngster has all the tools like his brother to become an elite player

If Jobe carries on unlocking his potential and keeps playing well, he could have a key part to play in whether Sunderland get promoted this season and also could eventually see him up there with his brother battling in the big leagues.