Bristol City have been rather consistent in the Championship over the last decade.

Ten seasons ago, the Robins earned promotion back to English football's second division after just two seasons in League One, as they lifted the third-tier trophy for the fourth time in their history.

Since then, Bristol City have finished consistently in mid-table and have firmly established themselves as a Championship club. Of course, dreams of making the Premier League one day will be in the back of their minds, but supporters will be reasonably content with their consistency over the last decade.

Bristol City's last 5 league finishes in the Championship Season League Placing 2019/20 12th 2020/21 19th 2021/22 17th 2022/23 14th 2023/24 11th

Going into the 2024/25 campaign, expectations would have been to look up rather than down and perhaps even make a push for the play-offs. Liam Manning is the man in charge at Ashton Gate, and he guided them to an 11th-place finish last season, so he will be aiming to go even higher.

The 39-year-old made a number of key signings over the summer as the club backed him by spending some big money. The likes of Sinclair Armstrong, Fally Mayulu, Luke McNally and former loanee, Scott Twine, were all signed on permanent deals as Manning looked to build a side capable of competing.

The Bristol City squad is looking strong at this moment in time, and it is interesting to see how their current wage bill compares to the rest of the Championship.

Bristol City's current wage bill

According to Capology, which provides estimated wage figures, Bristol City are spending £260,077 on a weekly basis on player wages. This equates to £13,524,000 annually.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Nahki Wells sits at the top of Bristol City's highest-paid player list, as he earns an estimated £27,000 per week. Wells has already chipped in with a few goals earlier this season, including a brace away to Stoke City, so he is certainly justifying his money at the moment.

Behind Wells is summer signing, Luke McNally, on £20,000 a week, followed by seven players earning an estimated £15,000 per week. The player that may come as a big surprise is Max O'Leary, who is towards the bottom of their list of weekly wages, as he earns £1,923 per week. O'Leary has been Bristol City's starting goalkeeper this season, so many may have expected him to be earning more.

Bristol City's wage bill compared to the rest of the Championship

Bristol City's weekly wage bill of £260,077 may seem like a lot of money, but it only sits somewhere in the middle in terms of the wage bills of all Championship clubs. Twelve clubs in the division are currently spending more money per week on players.

Leeds United sit at the top of the list by some distance, according to Capology, as they spend an estimated £708,000 a week on player wages. Burnley (£596,000), West Brom (£441,500) and Sheffield United (£439,000), sit behind Leeds in the rankings.

Just above Bristol City are Hull City, who are estimated to be spending £285,162 per week, while Sunderland sit directly below them on an estimated £242,769 a week.

Sunderland's weekly wage bill compared to the rest of the Championship may surprise a lot of people given their 2024/25 campaign. They're battling for promotion to the Premier League this season, which would be a huge achievement considering their weekly wage bill and average age of the squad.

As for Bristol City, their wage bill compared to the rest of the league is as expected: directly in the middle.