How Bristol City’s record after 39 games in 2021/22 compares to last season

Bristol City have had a bit of a weird 2021/22 season so far.

The Robins have got some good young talent in their ranks – Antoine Semenyo has been exciting in attack and Han-Noah Massengo is one of the brightest midfielders in the division – and they also have goals in their team to boot.

Despite that, Nigel Pearson has often struggled to get wins with his team and it has left them right near the bottom of the division in 18th place.

It is undoubtedly not where they wanted to be at this stage in the campaign and they would obviously rather be looking up then down and it might now be a case of consolidating and preparing to go again in the next campaign.

Perhaps one of their main issues has been holding onto games and coming away with at least a point this year. They have 19 losses, which is worse than every team above them and even Cardiff below them. If the Robins aren’t leading in a game, then they struggle to at least hold their opposition to a stalemate.

In recent weeks, they’ve also tailed off slightly again, picking up only four points from a possible 15. The drop zone is currently 16 points away but with seven games left (and 21 points up for grabs) they don’t want to drop many more than what they already have.

Last year, they were significantly improved on where they are now – but still had surprisingly similar points totals.

Right now, after 39 league outings, they have 44 points and are in 18th. Last campaign after the same amount of games, they only have five more points, which is a better tally but only just. Further to that, they were also four places higher in 14th and were looking more towards the top half than the bottom.

The play-offs were still some way off as were the relegation spots and whilst there isn’t too much difference then in terms of how many points were racked up, it will still be disappointing for Robins fans to see a decline in their results and standing this season when they have some good talent on their books.

With some of those names likely to head away from the club this summer, that also makes things even worse – and they’ll hope that when they look at themselves again next year, they won’t be even lower down again.