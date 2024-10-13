Bristol City have made a poor start to their first full season under Liam Manning.

Having enjoyed a fairly productive window, with money being spent on strengthening the squad and Max Bird arriving properly from Derby County, it looked as though the Robins had the potential to enjoy a good start to the 2024/25 campaign.

With Manning also having a full pre-season to put his stamp on the squad, that was another factor that looked set to work in City's favour.

But there has been plenty of dissent from the stands and Manning knows he may not get the opportunity to manage the club much longer unless he can start registering some positive results.

In fairness, their start to the campaign hasn't been disastrous, but some fans would have expected better and some performances have been fairly disappointing.

The one key positive in recent months is Scott Twine's permanent move from Burnley, with the midfielder already proving his worth at Ashton Gate.

Speaking of transfers, we take a look at some scenarios that could make up a dream January 2025 window for the Robins.

Max O'Leary replacement signed by Bristol City

It's no real secret that Max O'Leary has endured a fairly rough start to the season.

He was defended by many when he appeared to have been fouled for Swansea City's goal against the Robins but was far too weak.

However, he made a major error for Blackburn Rovers' opening goal last month, with his error allowing Lewis Travis to fire the ball past him.

It's clear that numerous players need to step up if they are to improve their form, but a replacement for O'Leary is probably needed in January to raise standards in the goalkeeping department - with the academy product ranking second lowest for goals prevented in the Championship (Fotmob).

City, it feels like, need more competition and perhaps even a replacement as it seems Stefan Bajic is still not fancied.

Bristol City sign Yu Hirakawa permanently

Yu Hirakawa has only had a limited amount of time to make an impact so far.

However, he shone against Oxford United last month and showed flashes of what he can do against the U's.

If the Japanese winger is to be a success at Ashton Gate though, he needs certainty.

Thankfully, there looks to be an option to sign him at the end of his stay, but if he can impress in the next couple of months, they should be looking to get a permanent deal over the line for him earlier.

A January deal could allow Hirakawa to have certainty regarding his future and that can only help him to elevate his performance levels.

At 23, it's clear he has a high ceiling and room to improve, so signing him for the longer term wouldn't be a bad idea.

Harry Cornick is sold by Bristol City

Harry Cornick was a real asset for Luton Town during his time there and he looked to be a shrewd addition for the Robins at the time.

However, he hasn't been able to make much game time under his belt so far this season and didn't make much of an impact last term. With this in mind, it would probably benefit all parties for him to be offloaded permanently in January.

Harry Cornick's 2023/24 campaign at Bristol City (All competitions) Appearances 45 Goals 3 Assists 1

If he only wins a very limited amount of game time between now and the winter window, it may be very difficult to offload him.

However, if the Robins offer to sell him for a nominal fee, that could persuade a club to come in for him.

If they can offload him, that could make space on the wage bill for someone else to come in, which would be a positive.

Adam Murphy secures Bristol City loan exit

The Robins did well to get a deal over the line for Adam Murphy, considering how many other teams wanted the youngster in the past, including Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

Considering he's so highly rated, it may be a good idea for the Robins to send him out on a senior loan spell to see how well he can cope at a first-team level.

City will probably be keen not to rush him, but a loan spell elsewhere could allow the 19-year-old to gain some extremely valuable experience under his belt.