How Bristol City’s average home attendance compares to the rest of the Championship this season

It’s been a really exciting start to the season for Bristol City, who have put back-to-back defeats in the first two games of the season behind them and are now fourth in the Championship.

Nigel Pearson’s side are the top scorers in the division with 16 goals from their eight games but have conceded 11 times already, which is evidence of the entertainment value that the Robins provide at both ends of the pitch.

City are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run that includes six wins but they have a tough run of fixtures coming up with defensively solid Preston North End set to visit Ashton Gate this weekend before trips to relegated duo Burnley and Norwich City.

If they can come through that run well then supporters may start to believe that something special is happening in Bs3 this term.

They’ve been well backed at Ashton Gate – as well as their home attendance numbers this season show.

According to Transfermarkt, 82,090 spectators have attended City’s four Championship matches at Ashton Gate this term meaning they’re averaging 20, 523 per home game for 2022/23.

Only five second tier teams – Sunderland, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, and West Bromwich Albion – have a higher average home attendance than the Robins this term.

That is an increase of nearly 1,000 on last year’s average (19,141). It is nearly 5,000 more per game than Severnside rivals Cardiff City (15,997) and more than double local rivals Bristol Rovers (8,688), who are playing down in League One.

It is the sixth highest in the division, which is led by Sunderland (37,926) and has Luton Town bringing up the rear (9,857).

Their current average would put them 18th amongst Premier League sides with Brentford (17,009) and Bournemouth (10,179) below them.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Bristol City players born in?

1 of 25 Callum O'Dowda? England Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Wales

The good news for City is that Ashton Gate has a total capacity of 27,000, meaning there is still space for more supporters to pack the Bs3-based ground.

You’d think that the Robins’ average will only continue to rise the longer that Pearson’s side keep firing in goals and battling in and around the top six.