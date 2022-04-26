How Bristol City’s average attendance this season compare to recent seasons

It has been another disappointing season for Bristol City, who have failed to kick on in the 2021-22 campaign into the top half of the Championship once again.

The Robins slipped down the table in the previous campaign to 19th position after the gamble of appointing Dean Holden failed to pay off.

And with two games remaining of this season, Nigel Pearson has improved that position in the table for now as they sit in 17th – however they were never in play-off contention and will ultimately finish in the bottom half of the table.

How have the club’s attendances though this season compared to more recent campaigns when fans have been inside Ashton Gate though? Let’s take a look.

The Robins have played 22 games at home in the league this season, with their final one happening this coming weekend, however there’s stats for 21 of them via World Football right now and on average they have attracted 19,098 supporters.

That ranks them in eighth position in the Championship, and compared to the last season the club were allowed fans in during the 2019-20 season it is higher than the 17,079 figures – this though will be skewed because COVID-19 restrictions meant a portion of matches were played without fans present.

In terms of the last full season that fans were allowed inside stadiums – the 2018-19 season – the average at Ashton Gate was 21,080, so City are in fact down on that number.

From the 2014-15 promotion season where the average was 12,156, the number was gradually increasing season-by-season and it ended up peaking in 2018-19.

The decrease during the current campaign may be something to do with the results not being as expected over the last couple of years – the season that attendances peaked in recent years saw the Robins challenging for the Championship play-offs until their challenge tailed off.

We may continue to see the numbers slightly decrease unless City start the 2022-23 season in good form – but several squad changes will need to be made over the summer for that to happen.