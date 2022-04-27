How Bolton Wanderers’ average attendance this season compares to recent seasons

Bolton Wanderers will be relatively content with how their season has gone this year, with them returning to Sky Bet League One and consolidating after promotion from the fourth tier.

The Trotters have never looked at risk of relegation and have even flirted at times with the top six, with them recording some big victories on the way.

That’ll please the fans ahead of the off-season, then, and they’ll hope to have a productive summer before putting together a renewed charge in the third tier for 2022/23.

Indeed, it appears a positive time to be a Bolton fan and that is reflected by them having one of their best average attendance figures in recent years this season, according to transfermarkt.

This season, they have had an average crowd of 15,374 which is the highest they have had since the 17/18 season when they were in the Championship.

Indeed, only four seasons since their relegation from the Premier League have recorded higher average attendances than their figures this year, and that demonstrates a return of a positive feeling around the Trotters.

Off-field matters have improved a fair deal after the very existence of the club was threatened and, with the Trotters playing some nice football at times this season and looking like a team on the up once more, naturally fans are starting to flock back to the ground.

Of course, the crowds aren’t at the level of when they were in the Premier League but it does appear they’re heading in the right way, and that can only be a good thing.

The hope will be the gate increases once again next season at the club, where Ian Evatt will surely be looking to put together a play-off charge after only recently seeing the mathematical chances of them finishing inside the top six coming to an end.

Things look on the up at Bolton, then, and there could be more to come.

Bolton Wanderers quiz: Does the University of Bolton Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Does the University of Bolton Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than the DW Stadium? Bigger Smaller