How Blackpool FC’s average attendance this season compare to recent seasons

Blackpool have enjoyed a successful return to the Championship, with Neil Critchley’s side pushing to secure a top-half finish this season.

It was hard to know what to expect from the Seasiders, as they had gone up playing some stylish football from League One and brought a lot of momentum with how they won the play-offs.

However, they were coming up to a league where many clubs had far more resources, but that hasn’t put the team off.

And, that excitement and fearless attitude shown by the side has been reflected with the supporters, as the average attendance has unsurprisingly gone up.

Of course, the promotion year saw games played behind closed doors for the vast majority of the campaign, but prior to that Blackpool were averaging around 8,800, as per Transfermarkt, with that figure now up to near 11,800.

That figure will be helped by the increased away following that now make the trip to Bloomfield Road, but it also shows the way the fans have embraced the team.

Firstly, it should be noted that Blackpool have a good core support that has stuck with the team since the change in ownership, but those who had still been put off have returned to see the Championship sides next season.

You would expect that all the fans are pleased with what they’re seeing on the pitch, which is always a help, and Critchley will be pleased with the vocal backing his team have had.

Blackpool are by no means a club with a huge support, but they will still feel there is room to improve. Ian Holloway’s side that won promotion only averaged over 8,500, which went to 15,500 in the top-flight.

Upon relegation, there were over 12,700 and they managed to get a recent high of over 14,200 in the 13/14 season.

So, that does show that the fans are fully behind the work that Critchley is doing as it compares well, but he will want to match or surpass those figures by adding to his team and helping them improve next season.

