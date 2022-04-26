How Blackburn Rovers’ average attendance this season compares to recent seasons

The 2021/22 season has certainly been an eventful one for Blackburn Rovers.

An excellent start to the season saw the Ewood Park club battling for automatic promotion back to the Premier League a ten-game unbeaten run between November and January.

However, a dip in form since then has seen Tony Mowbray’s side slip out of the play-off places, although Monday night’s 4-1 derby win over Preston means they still have a chance of claiming a top six spot heading into the final two games of the regular season.

But just how has the way things have played out for Rovers this season, impacted attendances at Ewood Park in comparison to previous campaign?

Here, we’ve taken a look at Blackburn’s average home attendance numbers according to Transfermarkt, in order to find out.

To begin with, the 2021/22 season has seen Blackburn average 13,958 spectators per home game, which is the 15th highest in the Championship.

While every game at Ewood Park last season was played behind closed doors due to the pandemic, the 19 home league games Rovers played in front of a crowd during the 2019/20 season – during which time Rovers were comfortably in mid-table with an outside chance of a top six spot – saw them average 13,873 fans per game, a minor decrease on the current campaign.

Prior to that, the 2018/19 campaign, which was their first back in the Championship following a year in League One, saw Blackburn average 14,550 visitors per game, no doubt as many Rovers fans hoped to see their club push on from the success of that promotion the season before.

As for that single year in League One, the 2017/18 season, the drop down a divison actually saw a small increase in attendances, with an average 12,832 fans at each game at Ewood Park, in comparison to 12,688 per match during the 2016/17 Championship relegation season.

That in itself was a significant decrease from the 14,131 fans per game in the 2015/16 season, while Rovers’ three seasons in the Championship prior to that had seen the club hover around the 14,900 mark.

Indeed, the club have so far not had an average attendance of more than 15,000 across a whole season since their relegation from the Premier League in 2011/12, when an average of 22,551 fans were at Ewood Park per game.

As a result, Blackburn will be hoping for a strong end to this season that sees them claim to promotion via the play-offs, to ensure that, among other things, many more fans are heading down th Bolton Road to Ewood Park for the 2022/23 season.