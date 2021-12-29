How Birmingham City’s XI could look on February 1st after the January transfer window

With the transfer window set to open this weekend, it will be interesting to see whether Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer is able to bolster his squad by drafting in some fresh faces.

The Blues have experienced an inconsistent campaign to date as they have ultimately failed to kick-on in the Championship.

Currently 17th in the league standings, the Blues will need to start to pick up victories on a regular basis if they are out to emerge as contenders for a play-off place in the New Year.

Having already been linked with moves for players ahead of January, Birmingham’s starting eleven could be altered significantly if they are able to seal some deals in the coming weeks.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Birmingham could line up in February after the window closes…

Having regularly utilised the 3-5-2 formation during the first-half of the 2021/22 campaign, Bowyer is likely to stick with this particular set up in the coming months.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic is expected to keep his place in the side for the foreseeable future as he has managed to claim an impressive total of 10 clean-sheets in the Championship this season.

When you consider that Dion Sanderson could potentially be recalled by his parent-club Wolverhampton Wanderers in January, Birmingham may need to sign a replacement for the defender.

Harlee Dean is another player who could leave St Andrew’s as he was recently placed on the transfer list by the club.

A report from the Birmingham Mail earlier this month revealed that the Blues are interested in sealing a deal for Fleetwood Town defender James Hill.

Birmingham have already had two bids rejected by the League One side and could opt to test Fleetwood’s resolve with another offer.

If Hill does make the move to St Andrew’s, he could feature alongside Marc Roberts and Cameron Humphreys-Grant in central defence.

Humphreys-Grant is also believed to be on Birmingham’s radar and the Championship side could win the race for his signature by submitting a bid for him next month.

With Riley McGree set to return to Charlotte FC later this week, the likes of Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods and Jordan James will be tasked with filling the void left by the Australian.

Jeremie Bela and Maxime Colin are expected to line up in the wing-back positions whilst Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan will lead the line for the Blues.

In order for Birmingham to reach new heights in the second-tier, Deeney and Hogan will need to deliver the goods on a consistent basis as they have only managed to score a combined total of 10 goals this season.