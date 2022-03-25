How Birmingham City’s record after 39 games in 2021/22 compares to last season

Despite the summer transfer window of 2021 offering significant promise that they may become a promotion-chasing team, Birmingham City have endured another season of struggle in the Championship.

The additions of individuals such as Tahith Chong, Troy Deeney and Dion Sanderson provided Lee Bowyer with more strength in depth, and a positive first six matches of the season saw 11 points picked up in that time period.

Unfortunately though, the Blues’ old ways resurfaced and they have been very much inconsistent, with Bowyer’s side going through multiple bad spells and getting important wins either side of them.

There’s been no real consistent run of form though and that has meant that with seven games of the 2021-22 Championship season to go, Birmingham sit in 19th position – some 14 points above the drop zone but 19 points away from the play-off places.

You can call yourself a hardcore Birmingham City fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were Birmingham founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

How does that compare to where the Blues were this time last year though?

Well after 39 matches of the 2020-21 season on April 2 following a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Swansea City, Birmingham were actually a place lower in the table in 20th position and a point worse-off from where they are now.

Lee Bowyer had taken over Aitor Karanka’s job in the weeks prior and at that point had secured six points from a possible nine as he eventually steered Birmingham clear of the drop zone.

There’s one major difference though when it comes to comparing last season’s Birmingham team at this stage and the current campaign – there has been far more goals scored.

After 39 matches in 2020-21, the Blues had only netted 29 times in the Championship, whereas this season has been a major improvement with 42 goals put past the opposition.

The defensive side of things has worsened though, with 58 goals conceded this season in comparison to the 50 at this stage of last season.

To conclude, there’s not been much change whatsoever at St. Andrew’s – even if some of the personnel on the pitch has.

Injuries to key players never helps but they are not the only club who has suffered in that regard.

The fans were expecting a positive 2021-22 season – now they just have to hope that 2022-23 will see a real change on the pitch.