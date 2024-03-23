Highlights Birmingham City will need to make significant changes in the upcoming transfer window to address ongoing issues within the squad.

Acquiring key players like Cody Drameh and Aynsley Pears could help elevate the team's performance in the next season.

Selling players like Tyler Roberts and Emmanuel Longelo can generate revenue and make room for new signings to enhance the squad.

It could be a very important window at Birmingham City this summer.

This season clearly hasn't gone according to plan and with the club in relegation danger, Tom Wagner needs to be prepared to rectify some of the issues Blues are facing during the next window, regardless of which division they end up in next term.

It's clear that some players need to leave, whilst others will need to be signed to replace some of those that will either depart on the expiration of their contracts or leave when their loan deals at St Andrew's come to an end.

Plenty of factors worked in Birmingham's favour last summer as they managed to secure some decent permanent additions, but the budget may be tighter this summer, especially if Jordan James is retained in the Midlands beyond the end of the window.

Birmingham City's summer 2023 financial boosts Released players Several first-teamers including Harlee Dean and Maxime Colin all departed when their deals expired Former loan players Former loan stars including Auston Trusty departed to free up space on the wage bill Jobe Bellingham Sold to Sunderland Jude Bellingham Windfall generated from summer move to Real Madrid Tahith Chong Sold to Luton Town

They could still enjoy a very successful transfer period in the summer though - and we take a look at a potential dream transfer window for Blues.

In: Cody Drameh signs permanently from Leeds United

Cody Drameh has been an excellent loan addition for Blues, registering a decent number of assists.

Performing extremely well at times, he's certainly someone who could help the club to climb into a much better division over the next season or two.

Unfortunately, he's only on loan from Leeds United at this stage, but it would be difficult to see him become a regular starter at Elland Road next term.

With this in mind, Blues should push for a permanent deal if they can.

In: Aynsley Pears joins from Blackburn Rovers

With John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge's contracts expiring at the end of the season, it seems likely that at least one keeper will need to be signed at St Andrew's this summer.

Aynsley Pears, who currently plays for Blackburn Rovers and has a decent amount of experience under his belt at this level, is reportedly wanted by Blues.

Birmingham would need to spend a fee on him - but Tony Mowbray (who has worked with Pears before) could help to get a deal over the line.

In: Birmingham City beat Sheffield Wednesday to Leeds United's Ian Poveda

Ian Poveda is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, who could make a summer move for him.

The current Leeds man, who has been influential for the Owls, sees his contract at Elland Road expire at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

It's believed that he won't be offered a new deal in West Yorkshire, which could open up the opportunity for Birmingham to sign him.

They have been named in the TEAMtalk report as a potential destination.

Out: Tyler Roberts secures loan exit

Roberts has spent much of the campaign on the sidelines - but has made a decent number of appearances recently.

Unfortunately, the attacking midfielder has been unable to make a major impact in front of goal.

With Birmingham unlikely to generate a fee for him this summer because of his lack of impact, a loan exit could be a more viable option.

He could thrive out on loan next season before returning in time for the 2025/26 campaign.

Out: Emmanuel Longelo leaves Birmingham City permanently

Longelo's time at St Andrew's hasn't worked out for the best and with Lee Buchanan available as an alternative, it would be difficult to see the ex-West Ham man win much game time for the Midlands club in the long term.

With this in mind, a sale could be beneficial to generate revenue for the club and allow them to bring in a replacement full-back.

Whether Blues can offload him permanently remains to be seen, but they should look to cash in if they can.