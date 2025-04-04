Birmingham City and Wrexham have transformed the attention given to League One this season, with both clubs under the ownership of well-known American investors.

Just two years ago, Blues and the Red Dragons were four divisions apart, but have competed as equals this term for the first time in 30 years - ironically the last time Birmingham found themselves competing in the third tier.

Ever since the two clubs' respective takeovers by Knighthead Capital Management - fronted by Tom Wagner and Tom Brady - and the Hollywood duo of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, those within the boardrooms at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park and the Stok Cae Ras have made their lofty ambitions no secret.

As well as April representing a crunch time of the season in terms of the League One promotion race, in which Blues hold a significant advantage over the North Wales side, it also coincides with the start of a new tax year.

With that in mind, both clubs have recently published their latest set of accounts, and FLW has compared the two.

Birmingham City's first accounts under the ownership of Knighthead Capital Management

Wagner acquired Birmingham back in July 2023 under Shelby Companies Ltd - a subsidiary of Knighthead - for 45.98%, as well as taking full control of St Andrew's.

It has been revealed via Companies House, that the American ownership group made a pre-tax loss of £16.1m, which is an improvement on the club's final accounts under Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd (BSHL), who made an approximate £25.1m loss during a year full of fan-organised protests in B9 amid financial uncertainty and a half-open stadium.

Birmingham posted a rather impressive revenue stream of £28.1m, which was a 45% increase. However, a loss of £13m regarding operating costs and a £33.3m wage bill - which also increased by 17% - saw the West Midlands outfit post the aforementioned pre-tax loss.

Blues' overall asset value had increased from £31.32m to £77.05m in the fresh set of accounts, whilst also having a net cash figure of £48.08m at their disposal.

Wrexham AFC's latest set of accounts include club-record turnover