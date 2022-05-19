How Birmingham City can have the perfect summer transfer window in 7 steps

Birmingham City will be hoping to move forward as a club in the 2022/23 campaign following what was yet another underwhelming season in the Championship.

After steering the club to safety last year, Blues head coach Lee Bowyer would have been hoping to see his side achieve a relative amount of success at this level during the previous term.

However, due to a lack of consistency, Birmingham eventually had to settle for a 20th place finish in the second-tier standings earlier this month.

With the transfer window set to open next month, the Blues will need to make sure that they get their recruitment spot-on if they are to have any chance of reaching new heights later this year.

Birmingham will also have to make decisions regarding the futures of some of their existing players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Birmingham can have the perfect transfer window in seven steps…