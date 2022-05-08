How Birmingham City can avoid another poor season in 22/23 in just 3 steps

There is no denying that 2021/22 has been a poor season for Birmingham City.

Were it not for points deductions to Derby County and Reading, the Blues would have found themselves in a Championship relegation battle this campaign.

Fortunately for them, due to the points deductions, that never transpired, but it is an important summer for the club if they are to avoid that fate and climb up the table in 2022/23.

With that being said, we’ve tried to pick out three things the club can do this summer to try to improve next season.

Decide on a manager and back them

The first thing Birmingham City need to do, and quickly, is determine the future of boss Lee Bowyer.

There has been speculation in recent weeks that the hierarchy are going to make a change in the dugout at St. Andrews this summer and if they are going to do so, the sooner the better.

That way, whoever may come in next, or Bowyer if he stays, can start planning properly for next season and begin a thorough assessment of the squad’s strengths and weaknesses.

Bowyer has often complained this season that he has not been backed in the transfer market like he was promised he would be and that is something that needs to be sorted, too.

Either back the manager, or do not overpromise.

Defensive re-enforcements

Another thing that badly hurt Blues this season and that they need to address this summer is their defence.

The injury crisis that struck mid-season certainly had a detrimental effect and with Harlee Dean seemingly on the way out, Birmingham could potentially be left with just three recognised first team options at centre half.

That is worrying and you would think that two players, at least, are going to have to be brought in that can play at centre-back.

Options on the left hand side of the defence are looking scarce, too.

Bring in a goalscorer

The easiest one to point out, but the hardest one to fix, Blues are in desperate need of a goalscoring striker next season.

They have Troy Deeney (33), Lukas Jutkiewicz (33), and Scott Hogan (30) on the books already, but between them, they have just sixteen goals.

Even if you add Lyle Taylor’s goals on loan from Forest since January, the tally adds up to just 21 goals between four forwards.

For context, that is less than Aleksandar Mitrovic (43) and Dominic Solanke (29) scored this season, and level with the tallies that Andreas Weimann, Joel Piroe and Ben Brereton-Diaz produced (22).

Injuries affected the players goal tallies no doubt, but with them over 30, missing time through little niggles and injuries is something you have to factor in.

If Blues are going to progress up the table next season, they need a goalscoring striker that can go and score 15 goals, minimum – it certainly is not easy to find this sort of player though, particularly if you do not want to pay big money.