Barry Bannan has been the engine of Sheffield Wednesday’s midfield since 2015, evolving from a creative spark into the club’s captain and leader.

His journey from talented playmaker to club talisman has been one of the few constraints during a turbulent period in Wednesday’s history.

Now 35, the former Scottish international has amassed over 350 appearacnes for the Owls, taking him into the top 10 of the club’s all-time appearance list.

Barry Bannan’s estimated wages

Barry Bannan holds the esteem of Sheffield Wednesday’s current highest paid player, with an estimated base salary of £1,250,000 for the 2024-25 season - roughly £24,038 per week, according to Capology.

While these figures are estimates and exclude bonuses, they underscore his continued importance to the team, both on and off the pitch.

Bannan has twice renewed his contract at Hillsborough, in 2018 and 2023, not only demonstrating the Owls’ hierarchy’s commitment to retaining his services, but also likely rewarding him for them.

The talisman’s wages are also likely influenced by Wednesday’s promotion-winning campaign in 2022-23, where he played a key role in uplifting them back to the Championship.

Related Sheffield Wednesday will seriously miss class operator when he leaves Barry Bannan has been incredible for the Owls since joining the club in 2015.

How Barry Bannan’s wages stack up in the Championship

While Bannan’s estimated £24k-a-week wage places him among the better-paid midfielders in the second tier, he remains some distance of the league’s elite earners.

For instance, Sunderland’s Enzo Le Fee, currently on loan from AS Roma, tops the midfield pay scale with an estimated £67,000 per week compensation for his temporary services in the North East.

In terms of contracted players whose wages may not be influenced by top-flight inflation, Bannan’s ministrations are competitive.

Leeds United’s Ao Tanaka marginally out-earns Bannan on a freshly-signed contract of an estimated £25,000-per week - or £1.3 million per year - since joining from Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Across the city, Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer - often seen as one of the best midfielders in the division - earns an estimated £30,000 per week.

Looking to disparate earners alike to Bannan - Burnley’s Josh Cullen and Sunderland’s Jude Bellingham represent opposite ends of the spectrum.

On Wearside, Bellingham earns an estimated £12,500 per week, whereas Josh Cullen is one of Championship’s best-earning midfielders, receiving £40,000 per week in claret and blue.

Are Sheffield Wednesday still getting value for money in Bannan?

Barry Bannan represents Sheffield Wednesday’s biggest financial outlay, reflecting not only his technical abilities, but also his leadership ability and statesman status on the blue side of the Steel City.

Despite his increasing years, the veteran midfielder is still clocking up consistent 30 game seasons and full 90s - and shows little sign of slowing.

His influence extends beyond match days, with younger players and senior teammates alike often citing his mentorship and leadership as crucial to their development.

With over 350 appearances for the club, a promotion on his CV, and the captain's armband, it's clear why he remains Hillsborough's highest earner.

His longevity at the club and consistent performances have made him not just a player, but an institution at Sheffield Wednesday.

As long as he remains a key figure at Hillsborough, his wage will be a reflection of more than just his performances - it's also about what he represents to the team.

In an era where player loyalty is increasingly rare, Bannan's commitment to Wednesday makes him worth every penny of his substantial salary.