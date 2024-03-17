Highlights Sheffield Wednesday, led by Bannan, are fighting relegation from the Championship.

Bannan's estimated wages are £24,038 per week, less than top earners.

Rohl is confident that Bannan will stay with Wednesday as his contract expires, hinting at a future managerial role.

It has been a disappointing season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but they are in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl.

The arrivals of the likes of James Beadle, Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo in the January transfer window have boosted the Owls' survival prospects, but captain Barry Bannan remains the club's star performer.

Bannan joined Wednesday from Crystal Palace on a free transfer in August 2015, and it is fair to say he has established himself as a club legend since then.

Barry Bannan's stats for Sheffield Wednesday (full seasons only) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2015-16 Championship 41 3 2 2016-17 Championship 46 1 8 2017-18 Championship 31 1 3 2018-19 Championship 45 4 12 2019-20 Championship 46 2 8 2020-21 Championship 49 2 6 2021-22 League One 51 9 12 2022-23 League One 48 7 12

The 34-year-old achieved his ambition to lead the club back to the Championship last season, and he will be determined to ensure that Wednesday stay in the second tier this campaign.

We looked at how Bannan's estimated wages compare to some of the highest earners in the Championship.

Barry Bannan's estimated wages

According to Capology, Bannan receives £24,038 per week and £1,250,000 per year, although it should be stressed that this is an estimate.

Jeff Hendrick is Wednesday's highest paid player, taking home £35,000 per week, but as he is on loan from Newcastle United, the Owls are unlikely to be paying his full wages.

Some of the other top earners at the club include Kristian Pedersen (£18,000 per week), Michael Smith (£17,500 per week), Will Vaulks (£15,962 per week), Ike Ugbo (£15,500 per week) and Michael Ihiekwe (£15,192 per week).

Comparing Bannan's wage around the Championship

Bannan may be the Owls' highest paid contracted player, but his wages are significantly less than some of the Championship's top earners.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, who was once on Wednesday's books, is the highest paid player in the Championship, earning £140,000 per week, and his team-mate Harry Winks is second, receiving £90,000 per week.

The Foxes continued to dominate the list, with Kelechi Iheanacho and Ricardo Pereira in joint-third, along with Cardiff City midfielder Aaron Ramsey (all £80,000 per week), followed by Conor Coady, Dennis Praet, Patson Daka and Wilfred Ndidi (all £75,000 per week).

Bannan is likely to have had opportunities to move away from Hillsborough and increase his wages over the years, but he has remained loyal to the Owls, and with his contract set to expire in the summer, Rohl is confident he will still be at the club next season.

"I think Barry is a big part of this team and a big part of this club, alongside Liam Palmer they are players that have such a long time here," Rohl told The Star.

"I am very convinced he (Bannan) will be here, it doesn't matter which league. I like that he is also looking to see what he is wanting to do after his playing career, maybe be a manager at some time and that is fantastic, to be open to this as well.

"There is no issue, no problem. He will be a part of the team next season."

Rohl's comments will certainly be encouraging for Wednesday supporters, and it would be no surprise to see Bannan spend the rest of his career in South Yorkshire.