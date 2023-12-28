Highlights Ian Holloway reveals that his second spell at QPR was damaging, as he criticizes the way he was treated.

Holloway still has a passion for the game and is open to future management opportunities, but emphasizes the need for autonomy and a special relationship with owners.

QPR's decision to replace Holloway with Steve McClaren did not pay off, as the team has been on a downward spiral and currently sits near the bottom of the Championship.

Ian Holloway has revealed that he would still love to get back into management, but he believes his second spell at QPR was damaging, as he hit out at the way he was treated.

The 60-year-old started his managerial career in 1996 with Bristol Rovers, and he would go on to oversee hundreds of games over the next 24 years, with his last role, as it stands, with Grimsby Town, which ended in 2020.

Ian Holloway unhappy with QPR exit

During that time, he had two spells with QPR, and it’s fair to say the latter, which was a two-year time in charge from 2016, has left a bitter taste with how it ended.

Speaking to OLBG, Holloway opened up on how the board went behind his back to source his replacement, Steve McClaren, but he revealed he still has a passion for the game, as he waits to see if any opportunities do come up.

He said: “My career went slightly wrong during my second stint at QPR, when I got sacked without knowing they were talking to another manager (Steve McClaren). How bad and wrong is that?

“I left Crystal Palace because a player was bought without me wanting him. I would need autonomy with any owner and a special relationship with them if we are to build something special in the long term.

“I would have loved for that to have been Bristol Rovers but I didn't get a call. So, if anybody wants me, give me a call! I love football and I think I would be better than I ever have been as I've become more mature.

“It would all depend on the club, the owners, and how they see my role. I would be open to a different role where I am mentoring somebody else and helping them do it. Sadly, I have all this knowledge about leading people and nobody wants to use it. I'm only 60, probably as fit as I've ever been and more knowledgeable than I've ever been.”

QPR’s struggles continue

It was a sad way for Holloway’s association with QPR to end, as he had spent five years with the R’s as a player, and then a similar time in charge as manager before returning seven years ago.

So, it’s a shame that the club treated him the way they did, and it wasn’t the correct way to do things from the hierarchy at the time, but that's not to say it was the wrong decision. But, it was a call that didn’t pay off, as McClaren couldn’t make the necessary improvements, and the R’s have been on a downward spiral since.

The aim for Marti Cifuentes is to now keep the side in the Championship, but that will be a real battle, as they currently sit five points away from safety after 24 games.