Huddersfield Town have endured a chaotic period since Kevin Nagle bought the club, with the immediate focus on trying to win promotion back to the Championship.

The US businessman hasn’t been afraid to make big decisions since he took control, with the latest of those the dismissal of Michael Duff, meaning Jon Worthington is in charge for the run-in.

It’s fair to say fans will be sceptical about Nagle’s ability to find the right boss for the Terriers moving forward, as he doesn’t exactly have the best track record over the past few years, which includes the short, unsuccessful reign of Andre Breitenreiter.

Andre Breitenreiter couldn’t reverse Huddersfield Town’s fortunes

After sacking Neil Warnock and Darren Moore, the Yorkshire outfit went down the foreign route for German boss Breitenreiter in February last year.

It’s a road the club have been down before, with David Wagner the obvious success story, and with Breitenreiter having previously coached the likes of Hannover, Schalke and Hoffenheim, he arrived with real pedigree.

Yet, things didn’t go to plan for Huddersfield, as they were ultimately relegated to League One, as Breitenreiter won just two of his 13 games in charge.

Andre Breitenreiter's Huddersfield Town Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Points Goals For : Goals Against 13 2 5 6 11 10 : 23

Unsurprisingly, they decided to part ways with the 51-year-old, who subsequently admitted that he may not have taken the job if he knew about the ‘problems’ at the club, which was a damning indictment.

Andre Breitenreiter has landed huge German managerial job since leaving Huddersfield Town

Despite his struggles in English football, Breitenreiter’s reputation doesn’t appear to have taken a massive hit in Germany, as he is already back in the game.

It was announced in December that he had returned to Hannover 96 - a club that is close to his heart.

As well as starting his playing career with Die Roten, Breitenreiter also took over in March 2017 to help them win promotion in the final months of the season, before they survived in the Bundesliga the following year.

Now, back in Bundesliga II, Breitenreiter is trying to repeat that feat with Hannover 96, who are a club that are incredibly well supported despite being in the second tier, as they currently average over 37,500 fans so far for their league matches at the Niedersachsenstadion.

In a remarkably competitive league, they currently sit sixth in the second tier, although they’re just six points of the leaders, with the top two securing automatic promotion, whilst third place is involved in a play-off.

So, it’s a potentially huge few months ahead for Breitenreiter and Hannover 96, with the boss once again impressing in far more comfortable surroundings.

For Huddersfield, it may raise questions whether they supported Breitenreiter enough, and whether he would have stuck around to oversee a rebuild in League One.

But, it wasn’t to be, and right now Breitenreiter will be pleased with how things have ended up for him, as he looks to take Hannover 96 back to the big time.