How AFC Bournemouth’s record after 36 games in 2021/22 compares to last season

Chasing down the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship, Bournemouth look in the driving seat when it comes to achieving that objective.

Scott Parker’s side are six points clear of Luton Town in third, with the Cherries also playing two games fewer than the Hatters.

With a tough fixture list to complete, it is set to be a testing period for Bournemouth, especially when considering the relentless schedule they are about to embark on.

Here, we take a look at Bournemouth’s record after 36 games last season to better assess the position they are in now…

11 quickfire quiz questions about AFC Bournemouth’s stadium that all Cherries fans should get correct

1 of 11 Bournemouth have been at their current stadium since they were founded. True or False? True False

Points tally

Interestingly, Bournemouth had 56 points from 36 games at this point last season, a total that meant they were five points adrift of the play-off positions.

Finishing the season on 77, the Cherries picked up 21 points in 10 games to finish the campaign, proving they can end the season well.

Sitting 13 points better off than this time last season, it is clear to see that immediate improvement has been made, with the Cherries only needing nine points to surpass last campaign’s total.

Offensive record

At this point last season, the Cherries had netted 52 times, with only Brentford and Cardiff City scoring more.

Parker’s side have now scored 59 goals in their 36 Championship matches thus far, 31 behind league leaders Fulham.

Adding a further 21 goals to their tally in the last 10 games last season, the Cherries need 15 to surpass last season’s total.

The Cherries have proven to be a real threat going forward this season, often carving their way through defences with neat and slick build-up play.

Defensive analysis

After 36 games last season, the Cherries had only shipped in 37 goals, but this was a figure bettered by six of their divisional counterparts.

Continuing at a rather consistent pace in what remained of the season, Bournemouth only conceded nine goals in their last 10 games of the 2020/21 campaign.

This time around, the Cherries find themselves with the meanest defensive record, conceding just 31 goals thus far, with Fulham conceding one goal more.