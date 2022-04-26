AFC Bournemouth will be looking to secure a return to the Premier League in the coming weeks after missing out on promotion during the previous campaign.

The Cherries have put the disappointment of their play-off semi-final defeat to Brentford last year behind them this season as they have managed to reach new heights in the Championship under the guidance of head coach Scott Parker.

Currently second in the league standings, Bournemouth will move five points of Huddersfield Town this evening if they beat Swansea City.

Ahead of the club’s showdown with the Jacks, we have decided to take a look at how Bournemouth’s average attendance at the Vitality Stadium during the current term compares to recent seasons by using data gathered by Transfermarkt.

According to Transfermarkt, Bournemouth have averaged a home attendance of 8,942 during the 2021/22 campaign.

As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Cherries only played two games in front of fans at the Vitality Stadium last season.

The figures recorded in the 2019/20 campaign were also impacted by Covid-19 regulations as the club’s final six home games were played behind closed doors.

During the matches that their fans were able to see, the Cherries recorded an average attendance of 7,745.

Despite the fact that their side are currently playing in the Championship, the club’s fans have stuck by their team when you compare this season to the 2018/19 campaign.

Bournemouth were playing in the Premier League during this particular term and averaged a home attendance of 10,532.

Quiz: Did AFC Bournemouth do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Did Bournemouth sell Arnaut Danjuma to Valencia earlier this year? Yes No

The Cherries’ highest figure since the turn of the century was recorded in the 2015/16 season as supporters flocked to see them participate in the top-flight for the first time in their history.

In the 19 games that they played at this level in this campaign, Bournemouth averaged an attendance of 11,189.

The club’s supporters witnessed their side secure a famous victory over Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium as they consolidated their place in the Premier League.

The Cherries will be looking to host the Red Devils again next season by sealing a top-two finish in the Championship.