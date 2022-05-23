How AFC Bournemouth can have the perfect summer transfer window in 7 steps

Bournemouth secured promotion back to the Premier League in a successful season for Scott Parker.

The Cherries saw off a late challenge from Nottingham Forest for that 2nd place position, while also holding off a very consistent Huddersfield Town all campaign.

That will give the club a huge confidence boost going into what will be a vital summer transfer window.

While the team is already one of the most expensive that the Championship has ever seen, reinforcements will still be needed to be competitive in the top flight.

Parker himself has experience managing at this level, but found out first-hand how difficult it can be to maintain a club’s status at the elite level.

This will be a chance for him to learn from previous mistakes with Fulham, with the first opportunity to prove his knowledge coming with Bournemouth’s transfer activity.

Here are seven steps the club can take to have the perfect summer transfer window…