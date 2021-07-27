How a European adventure has benefitted this Nottingham Forest transfer target: Opinion

Nottingham Forest are working hard to solve one position that has proven to be problematic during the close season.

Solving their problems at left back is a headache which has plagued much of Chris Hughton’s tenure at the City Ground.

And the situation has certainly worsened in more recent times, with Yuri Ribeiro having left the club as a free agent and Tyler Blackett having sustained an injury that will keep him out on the side-lines for a good portion of time.

As a result the Forest contingency plan has swung into action, with several different targets being mentioned as they step up their pursuit of a solution.

And it hasn’t taken them long to make their first move, with it being reported that the Reds have made an ambitious bid for Derby County’s Lee Buchanan.

Alas the Rams were quick to reject the offer which is said to have been within the region of £1.2 million from their arch rivals and it appears unlikely that the 20-year-old will be swapping Pride Park for the City Ground anytime soon if truth be told.

Therefore the net has been cast wider and it appears that a new name is coming into the frame.

As reported by Hull Live, the Reds are said to be eyeing a move for former Arsenal left back Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, who has progressed well since leaving the Gunners for pastures new back in 2015.

The 25-year-old has eloped to Europe and has since taken in productive spells with the likes of Helmond Sport, FC Dordrecht and current club Excelsior Rotterdam after a brief two year stint with Swindon Town.

Ormonde-Ottewill’s decision to move to Holland has certainly paid off and he now has a proud record of 85 appearances in the Dutch second tier, thus continuing the trend of young English players flourishing abroad in recent years.

This is the era of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham thriving in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, whilst the likes of Fikayo Tomori have found a fresh start with AC Milan in Italy after leaving Chelsea.

English players are more aware of the pathway to first team minutes that exists abroad than ever before and it is now becoming the norm to see these youngsters pack up and leave for a European adventure.

Ormonde-Ottewill took the plunge after playing just north of 50 first team games for Swindon and he hasn’t looked back since as the possibility of a return home moves more into his field of vision.

Indeed the pacey full back has developed well as a player, adding a defensive solidity to his game which wasn’t seen too much during his younger years and there are plenty of other qualities which suggest that he could be the perfect fit for Hughton’s expansive style of play.

As he enters the final year of his contract in Holland’s second largest city, the defender could well be tempted by a move back to home comforts, with the offer of a starting spot sure to be up for grabs given the current situation at the City Ground.

After turning 25 in December of last year, Ormonde-Ottewill also reached the milestone of four years playing abroad and as he enters his prime years as a professional, a homecoming could now be on the cards for the man from Sutton.