Hourihane starts: The Sheffield United XI we expect to see v Barnsley

Sheffield United are looking to overcome their injury problems tomorrow lunchtime against Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom is juggling issues at both ends of the pitch, with right-sided defenders absent and an over-reliance on Billy Sharp at the, pardon the pun, sharp end of the pitch.

It makes the team news for Sheffield United fairly simple, then, heading into this clash with Barnsley as the expectancy is that it’ll be much of the same as we saw midweek in the 0-0 draw with Blackpool.

As our graphic shows, there’s no change when it comes to a depleted defensive unit.

Wes Foderingham is in goal, with Jack Robinson, John Egan and Kyron Gordon making up the three-man defence. Rhys Norrington-Davies plays at left wing-back, whilst Ben Osborn is shoehorned on the right.

The change we can see coming is Conor Hourihane coming back into the side for Iliman Ndiaye to line-up against his former club.

In that case, it’ll be almost a midfield diamond from Heckingbottom, with Oliver Norwood deep, Hourihane left, Sander Berge out to the right and, then, Morgan Gibbs-White in a free role further forward.

The latter’s job will be to link up with Sharp, who continues to lead the line and outlast his competition, a lot of which is in the treatment room.