Hourihane starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Middlesbrough tonight

Sheffield United will look to continue their strong recent run of form when they take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside this evening.

After a slow start, Slavisa Jokanovic’s men have started to show why many thought they were favourites for promotion before a ball was kicked this season.

Their latest victory came after a hard-fought 1-0 success over Derby County, so the boss is unlikely to make major changes for the trip to Teesside, although with this the second of three games in a week, he may want to manage the minutes of some.

Defensively though, it’s about continuity, so new signings Robin Olsen and Ben Davies should remain as part of that unit, with the Liverpool loanee partnering John Egan and keeper Olsen seeking another clean sheet.

At full-back, Jokanovic has options but George Baldock and Rhys Norrington-Davies should keep their places.

In midfield, Oliver Norwood and John Fleck are starting to rediscover their best form, but one change could see Conor Hourihane come in for Iliman Ndiaye. That may seem harsh on the youngster but it’s sure to be a physical battle against Neil Warnock’s side, and the more experienced Irishman could get the nod. Then, Ndiaye can be used as an impact sub.

Ben Osborn has been a reliable performer down the left flank, whilst Morgan Gibbs-White is already a key player under Jokanovic, so he is sure to be in the XI.

Whilst he will start from the right side, the on-loan Wolves man will be given a license to get inside and will be the main creative threat as they look to feed Billy Sharp, who will lead the line after an impressive run of form.

