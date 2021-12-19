Hourihane starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Fulham on Monday night

A competitive encounter is guaranteed on Monday night as Sheffield United take a trip to the capital to face Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Both sides would have had aspirations for automatic promotion at the start of the season – however it’s been a different story for both sides.

Fulham have been flying high whilst the Blades have struggled this season, leading to the dismissal of summer appointment Slavisa Jokanovic last month.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Sheffield United strikers play for now?

1 of 20 What club does Ched Evans play for now? Salford City Fleetwood Town Preston North End Blackpool

Paul Heckingbottom has seen improved performances since he was given the job on a permanent basis and seems to be getting the best out of the players in his two games in charge.

They will be without three first team players as Robin Olsen, Rhian Brewster and Jack O’Connell are all out for this fixture – the latter two with long-term injuries – but John Fleck will be available for selection.

Adlene Guedioura returned to training after sustaining an ankle injury earlier this season but it remains to be seen as to whether he will be involved in the squad.

Conor Hourihane could be preferred to Sander Berge in the Blades midfield who has struggled to find a place in the team and has struggled for fitness this season.

It could remain a similar side to the one we saw beat Cardiff City a few weeks ago with Heckingbottom needing to decide who he thinks are up to the task of facing table toppers Fulham.

This is the XI we could see featuring:

It’s a huge game for both sides and whichever group of players step up for Sheffield United, they could make a huge stride in getting into the top six this campaign.