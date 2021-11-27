Hourihane starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Bristol City on Sunday

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United take on Bristol City tomorrow in the Sky Bet Championship, kickstarting the Paul Heckingbottom era at Bramall Lane. 

Heckingbottom has been handed the job on a permanent basis, replacing Slavisa Jokanovic after a poor start to the Championship season.

It’s Heckingbottom’s second spell in-charge of the Blades, having taken over on an interim basis last season in the Premier League.

He inherits a side struggling in mid-table but entering this particular fixture against Bristol City after some positive results.

A goalless draw with Coventry City was backed up by a 1-0 win against Reading in the week – Jokanovic’s final fixture in-charge.

Given that, it’s hard to imagine wholesale changes for this weekend’s clash:

Heckingbottom has revealed he will be using the 3-5-2/3-4-3 system that suits the players available, which Jokanovic had reverted to during his final weeks at the club.

In goal, Wes Foderingham has done his chances of retaining the gloves no harm, whilst Ben Davies, John Egan and Chris Basham are a dependable back-three.

Enda Stevens and Jayden Bogle provide width from wing-back, with Oliver Norwood and Conor Hourihane in the midfield – the latter replacing John Fleck following his collapse at Reading in the week.

Morgan Gibbs-White, then, is offered freedom to push into the No.10 position, behind Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster, as Sheffield United return to a two-man attacking axis.

