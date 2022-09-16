Hourihane starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Wycombe on Saturday

Derby County and Liam Rosenior will be looking to put back-to-back League One defeats behind them on Saturday afternoon when they host Wycombe Wanderers.

The Rams suffered a poor result in midweek away at Lincoln City, with goals from Jack Diamond and Ben House securing all three points for the Imps.

That result leaves Liam Rosenior’s side sitting 13th in the league standings at this early stage of the season, and there’s no doubt that the Derby boss will be looking for a big improvement from his team this weekend.

9 quiz questions about Derby County’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 What is the name of Derby County's stadium? Baseball Ground iPro Stadium Pride Park Rams Stadium

It will not be an easy task to do so, though, with Wycombe a very good side at third-tier level.

Considering all of the above, then, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at a potential Derby XI that Liam Rosenior could deploy for the tie.

Despite the defeat, the same formation and backline could be used at home to Wycombe this weekend.

That means Joe Wildsmith may potentially keep his place in goal, with the back four of Haydon Robers, Eiran Cashin, Curtis Davies and Jason Knight also doing the same.

In midfield, the pivot of Max Bird and Conor Hourihane could start once again, but ahead of the duo, changes could be made.

Tom Barkhuizen could come in on the left hand side for Lewis Dobbin, for example, lining up alongside Sibley who plays centrally in an advanced midfield role, despite a poor performance midweek.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing should be a shoe-in on the right hand side, whilst up front, Rosenior could opt for a change in striker due to James Collins lack of goals so far.

David McGoldrick could be an option, but Sheffield United youngster and loanee Will Osula could be another option. In a more bold pick, we selected the latter.

Kick-off between Derby County and Wycombe is set for 3PM UK time on Saturday afternoon.