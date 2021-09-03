Hourihane in: Sheffield United’s strongest XI now the transfer window is shut – Do you agree?

Sheffield United have picked up two points from their opening five games this Championship season, a points tally that leaves them in 23rd place.

Slavisa Jokanovic did use transfer deadline day to good effect on Tuesday, bringing Robin Olsen, Conor Hourihane, and Morgan Gibbs-White into his squad.

A fourth player was set to arrive at Bramall Lane late on deadline day, however, the club’s move for Barcelona’s Alex Collado broke down in the dying stages.

Jokanovic will be using this international break to integrate his new signings into his way of operating, making it the perfect time for these new arrivals to touch down in Yorkshire.

The Blades have struggled to get going early in this campaign, and whilst there is still a lot of time to make things right, developing a losing habit needs to be avoided.

Despite the sense of gloom surrounding their start, United still possess a squad full of talent, and their latest recruits are of excellent quality too.

With that all in mind, here is our version of the strongest XI that Sheffield United could field now that the transfer window is closed. Do you agree?

Olsen was one of the three to arrive on deadline day and should be handed first-team football right away. The 31-year-old performed excellently for Sweden during Euro 2020, and also showed competence with Everton.

A back three of Chris Basham, John Egan, and Ben Davies should be favoured by Jokanovic, should he continue to operate with a back three.

If George Baldock’s foot injury that he suffered against Luton Town is not too serious, then he should be given the nod at right wing-back, although, Jayden Bogle did show promise in his place against The Hatters.

Rhys Norrington-Davies should also retain his place at left wing-back. He is continuing to improve defensively for The Blades, whilst consistently providing an attacking service.

Jokanovic will want more out of Sander Berge and Oliver Norwood, after not being able to dominate the midfield area against Luton, but the pair have the quality to turn things around and return to form.

New signing Conor Hourihane should be given a more advanced midfield role. The Blades have lacked creativity thus far, with the Irish international possessing the ability to unlock defences.

The Blades boss has tried a few different striking combinations, but a front two of Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie might be favoured. Rhian Brewster’s pace and athleticism, coupled with McBurnie’s physical presence, should cause problems as the season continues.

