Plymouth Argyle return to Home Park in search of a third consecutive victory in South West England.

Last weekend's affair saw the Pilgrims pick up their second away point of the season away to Hull City, Adam Randell opening the scoring before Regan Slater levelled the scores moments before half-time.

A point at the MKM Stadium sees Plymouth sit in 13th position after nine outings following wins over Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers and a 6-2 battering of Norwich City, with Steven Schumacher's side certainly making their mark upon their Championship return.

Plymouth's attacking potency has been a key factor in such early success, boasting one of the best attacking returns in the division and the best in the bottom half, scoring in all but one match against Watford.

Ryan Hardie and Morgan Whittaker lead the way with five and four goals respectively and will be crucial to extending their positive run of performances, while many of the summer signings have started to shine for their new side.

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Permanent Bali Mumba Norwich City Permanent Conor Hazard Celtic Permanent Julio Pleguezuelo Twente FC Permanent Lewis Gibson Everton Permanent Mustapha Bundu Anderlecht Permanent Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Kaine Kesler-Hayden Aston Villa Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Loan Lewis Warrington Everton Loan

A quick turnaround, however, requires all hands on deck in search of another result as Millwall come to Home Park while just a three-day break may require some rotation here and there.

GK: Conor Hazard

New goalkeeper Conor Hazard has stepped in for the absent Michael Cooper and done so in style.

The former Celtic man has featured in every Championship match this campaign with some impressive performances to boot, including two clean sheets.

CB: Julio Pleguezuelo

Pleguezuelo returned to England this summer after enjoying four seasons in the Netherlands with FC Twente and has slotted into the Plymouth defence.

The Arsenal academy graduate has played five times so far this campaign and looks to be a regular performer after adapting to the new style in recent weeks.

CB: Dan Scarr

A mainstay at the heart of the Plymouth defence, Scarr enters his third season with the club after helping the Pilgrims lift the League One title last campaign.

The 28-year-old is featured in every league fixture and has already got on the scoresheet, contributing in the 6-2 win over Norwich.

CB: Macaulay Gillesphey

With the recent injury of Lewis Gibson, Gillesphey may return his spot in the starting eleven as he works his way back to full fitness.

The former Brisbane Roar defender made a brief cameo against Norwich before recording his first start of the Championship campaign last time out against Hull.

RM: Joe Edwards

The captain has led by example this term with dependable performances when operating down the right-hand side.

The 32-year-old is into his fifth season with the club where has amassed more than 160 appearances for the Pilgrims.

CM: Adam Randell

After a goalscoring performance for Adam Randell last time out he looks to retain his spot in the starting eleven despite going off against Hull.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form in recent weeks, scoring two goals and an assist as Plymouth mount a charge up the table.

CM: Luke Cundle

A chance for rotation, Schumacher may look to bring Wolves loanee Luke Cundle into the fold, scoring three goals and one assist in all competitions so far this term.

The former Swansea City man has looked bright but has yet to establish a spot in the first-team picture, making just three starts.

LM: Bali Mumba

Operating in the left wing-back role, Mumba has continued to shine for Norwich after a glistening League One title-winning campaign.

The former Norwich man has featured in every Championship fixture so far while scoring in the 3-1 win against Huddersfield.

AM: Morgan Whittaker

Signing permanently this summer, Whittaker has been clinical in the final third, recording four goals and three assists in nine appearances.

The former Swansea City forward scored a hat-trick against Norwich while supplying the goods against Blackburn, Southampton and Huddersfield.

AM: Finn Azaz

Providing further support behind the striker, Azaz has continued to flourish in green, scoring two goals with one assist to top off an overall promising start to life in the second tier.

The 23-year-old has already hit double figures for goals and assists in what is just his second season at the club and has certainly been able to deal with the step-up in quality.

ST: Ryan Hardie

Hardie has stolen the headlines in his debut campaign with a sterling start to the campaign, scoring five goals with three assists in nine appearances.

The Scottish forward is a constant threat in the final third with two goals and three assists in his last five outings and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.