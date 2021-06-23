Host of EFL sides queue up to sign Manchester United player

League Two quartet Oldham Athletic, Carlisle United, Exeter City and Tranmere Rovers have all been interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, a report from The Oldham Times has revealed.

Bishop made the move to Old Trafford back in January from Southend United, having made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Roots Hall club, who went on to suffer relegation from the Football League at the end of last season.

Now though, it seems as though Bishop is set for a return to League Two for the coming campaign.

According to this latest update, Oldham, Carlisle, Exeter and Tranmere have all taken an interest in signing Bishop on loan for the 2021/22 season.

However, it is thought that another League Two side, Mansfield Town, are set to win the race to secure the services of the 21-year-old on a temporary basis this summer.

A deal to take Bishop to Field Mill is now expected to be announced in the next week or so, and will give the goalkeeper the chance to continue his development, having not yet made his senior debut for United.

The Verdict

This could be somewhat disappointing for some of those clubs that have apparently been interested in a deal for Bishop.

A number of those sides do look as though they need to strengthen their options between the posts, having seen ‘keeper’s leave this summer.

Given his experience at that level, and the potential and ability he has shown to secure a deal with a club the size of Manchester United, it does seem as though Bishop could have been a decent signing for one of these clubs.

As a result, this could be something of a coup for Mansfield, who have already been busy in the market this summer, as they look to bounce back from an underwhelming 16th place finish in League Two last season.