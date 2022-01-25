Host of Championship clubs in transfer chase to sign Brentford player

Brentford are expecting Charlie Goode to move to a Championship club on loan this January.

The defender is being chased by a host of second tier clubs, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter.

The 26-year old has made eight appearances for the Bees so far this season, but hasn’t featured since the side’s victory over Watford in December.

The Watford-born defender has appeared four times in the Premier League this campaign, making his debut for Thomas Frank’s side in a 2-1 loss to Norwich City in November.

Goode has reportedly been told he can go out on loan, with a number of clubs now looking to seal his signature before the end of the window next week.

Goode is behind the likes of Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Zanka and Ethan Pinnock in the Brentford squad, so a loan deal makes the most sense for the next step in his career.

Quiz: Can you name which club Brentford signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Frank Onyeka? Brondby IF FC Copenhagen Midtjylland Rangers

Brentford have suffered from injury problems in their backline this season, but with enough players now available they have no room for Goode in the side.

It is unclear which Championship clubs are circling around his signature just yet, but it is highly likely that he will complete the switch to the second division before Monday’s transfer deadline day wraps up.

The Verdict

Goode is an experienced player that could be a valuable addition for many Championship sides.

Brentford’s defensive record has been incredibly impressive for a newly promoted side in the Premier League, particularly one with their resources.

Goode has played his role in that and he can bring that talent to any number of ambitious clubs.

It remains to be seen where he will be playing football in the second half of the season, but there will likely be fierce competition to secure his signature.