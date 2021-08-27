Horvath starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Derby

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season this weekend in what is undoubtedly their biggest game of the campaign so far.

The Reds travel to Pride Park to face arch rivals Derby County in the first East Midlands derby match of the season, with a lot at stake for Chris Hughton.

The Forest manager has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, after his side fell to their fourth defeat in a row against Stoke last weekend.

The Reds have lost their opening four games of the campaign for the second year in a row, and only the second time in 67 years.

A win could kickstart their season into life, and here, we take a look at the predicted Forest line-up to face Derby this weekend…

Straight away, there is a selection headache in-between the sticks. Ethan Horvath impressed in the Carabao Cup in midweek, despite letting in four goals on the night.

Chris Hughton admitted after the game that the American was given him a problem in regards to selection, and it is likely that he will start ahead of the erratic Brice Samba this weekend.

Jordan Gabriel returns from suspension and is expected to start at right-back, with Scott McKenna and Tobias Figueiredo in the middle.

Forest are understood to be closing in on the signing of Max Lowe on loan from Sheffield United, too, but whether he will be registered in time before the weekend remains to be seen. If not, then Gaetan Bong will feature.

In midfield, James Garner is expected to start alongside Ryan Yates. In attack, Brennan Johnson, Philip Zinckernagel and Alex Mighten will start, with Joe Lolley unavailable through illness.

Up top, it is likely to be captain Lewis Grabban who leads the line.