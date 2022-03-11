Horvath starts: How we expect Nottingham Forest to line up against Reading on Saturday

Nottingham Forest host Reading this weekend as they look to push up the table in final hopes that they could make the play-offs.

Although they are currently five points away from the play-offs, Forest have two games in hand in the league so if they can take advantage of these they can still make the play-offs this season.

This weekend they face a Reading team who sit 21st in the league only five points ahead of Derby and Barnsley below them.

Whilst on paper Nottingham Forest should be winning this game, Reading will be eager to gain some points themselves.

Not only this but they’ve only played one game this month whilst Forest also had their FA Cup tie against Huddersfield at the start of the week.

Here, we look at how Steve Cooper’s side might line up in tomorrow’s game.

We see a unchanged team from Monday’s FA Cup tie for Cooper’s men.

The dilemma over which goalkeeper to use may be the decision giving Cooper the most grief at the moment. After first choice Brice Samba was sent off in last month’s 2-2 draw with Stoke City, Ethan Horvath has stepped into goalkeeping duties. He’s kept two clean sheets in four games and they his side hasn’t lost any of those games.

It’s a hard choice for Cooper but given Horvath’s impressive form since being called up to the side, there doesn’t seem any reason why he shouldn’t be rewarded for his contributions and stay in the team.

The back three of Joe Worrall, Steve Cook and Scott McKenna have also contributed well to ensuring these clean sheets and positive results for Nottingham Forest recently.

Since making the move to Nottingham Forest at the start of January, Cook has been a mainstay in Cooper’s squad which will be the case again this weekend.

The midfield is made up of Djed Spence, Ryan Yates, James Garner and Max Lowe all of whom have put in good performances so far and aimed to help their strikers score goals with some good deliveries into the box. The next thing for the midfield four to be looking at is how they add goals to their own games because as it stands, their regular goals are coming from he strikers.

Philip Zinckernagel sits in behind whilst Brennan Johnson and Sam Surridge pair up at the front. Unfortunately for Forest, their top scorer and captain Lewis Grabban remains out with an injury. However, Johnson is only two goals behind him and will be hoping to add some more to his game.

Surridge has had a slower start in terms of scoring goals but after scoring in Monday night’s FA Cup fixture, he will no doubt be hoping it gains him the confidence to now push on and add more.