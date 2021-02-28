‘Horrific’, ‘Overrated’ – Many Swansea fans are criticising one man following Bristol City defeat

Swansea City slipped to a league defeat for the second Saturday in a row as they felt the wrath of Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City.

Pearson took charge of the Robins for good in their trip to South Wales after taking up a watching brief from the stands in midweek at Middlesbrough.

And after conceding first in the 55th minute through an Andre Ayew penalty, the visitors rallied and scored three goals without reply through Nahki Wells, former Swan Kasey Palmer and youngster Antoine Semenyo.

It was sweet success for Bristol City but it left Swansea fans with a lot of questions that needed answering.

The wheels haven’t quite fell off on their promotion challenge, with Watford also losing as well helping their cause, but it will be a worry that their normally strong defence has conceded seven times in three games.

One player in particular disappointed at the Liberty Stadium yesterday and that was Freddie Woodman.

The on-loan Newcastle goalkeeper let Palmer’s corner kick float straight over his head, and then in the final moments of the game his kick was charged down by Semenyo, whose block headed straight towards the goal for City’s third.

For a normally solid stopper, it was a game to forget and Swansea fans were quick to criticise following his moments of madness.

Drop woodman — ‘ (@swans95) February 27, 2021

Why’s nobody talking about how woodman cost us the second goal? — Ben (@SCFCBEN_) February 27, 2021

what is woodman doing there😭 — jess (@jessx173) February 27, 2021

Jesus Christ that was horrific from Woodman. He has not been at the races today — Sam (@samevs94) February 27, 2021

Freddie Woodman is a clown and Steve Cooper couldn’t manage subbuteo. — Adam Davis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🌹 (@AdamMarkDavis) February 27, 2021

Woodman isn’t as good as people make out. — Darren Ridd (@RiddDarren) February 27, 2021

Woodman is overrated by out fans — Dan (@DanDaviesSCFC) February 27, 2021