Sheffield Wednesday

‘Horrific’, ‘New contract incoming’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to display from 30-y/o in Swansea loss

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 to Swansea City this afternoon, meaning they have now lost consecutive games.

In fairness to Garry Monk’s men, they were comfortably the better side for the opening 45 minutes but the Owls squandered a few clear chances and went into the break all square.

It was a different story in the second half though, with the Swans instantly improving and they were 2-0 up by the 66th minute.

Monk turned to Atdhe Nuhiu to change the game and the powerful striker did get on the scoresheet but it came in stoppage time, with Wednesday unable to rescue a point despite some late pressure after the goal.

With Nuhiu’s long-term future unclear, many fans joked this goal would bring a new deal for the target man but others weren’t impressed with his display prior to the header.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…


