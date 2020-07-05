‘Horrific’, ‘New contract incoming’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to display from 30-y/o in Swansea loss

Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 to Swansea City this afternoon, meaning they have now lost consecutive games.

In fairness to Garry Monk’s men, they were comfortably the better side for the opening 45 minutes but the Owls squandered a few clear chances and went into the break all square.

It was a different story in the second half though, with the Swans instantly improving and they were 2-0 up by the 66th minute.

Monk turned to Atdhe Nuhiu to change the game and the powerful striker did get on the scoresheet but it came in stoppage time, with Wednesday unable to rescue a point despite some late pressure after the goal.

With Nuhiu’s long-term future unclear, many fans joked this goal would bring a new deal for the target man but others weren’t impressed with his display prior to the header.

1 of 12 Who is this? Keiren Westwood Kieran Lee Tom Lees Barry Bannan

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…

Dross today — Ian Rodgers (@RodgersI) July 5, 2020

plese dont leave us nuhiu <3 — Worldclassmidfielder_barry_bannan (@Worldclassmidf1) July 5, 2020

10yr contract coming up, courtesy from the clueless chairman. 😂😂😂😂 — keiron wilcock (@keiron1972) July 5, 2020

New contract incoming 😂😂😂 — Dazutra (@Dazutra1) July 5, 2020

Nuhiu is absolutely horrific, 272 appearances for us! 🤠 #swfc — Mat (@Mattyn1867) July 5, 2020

Nuhiu has been awful since coming on. Misplaced passes; can’t win anything in the air; sitter missed. Remind me again why half our fanbase worship him? #swfc — John Hiley (@JohnHiley) July 5, 2020